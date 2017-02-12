MCW taking advantage of the 4-on-1 fast break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5gGnBlCUzs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2017

The Chicago Bulls’ season has been an relenting comedy of errors. It’s been marred by all sorts of interpersonal drama involving their three main stars – Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo – who in recent weeks all fired jabs at one another and the rest of their teammates via the media.

Butler has once again questioned Fred Hoiberg’s coaching style and accused management of spying on players in the locker-room; he and Wade have both blasted their teammates’ lack of effort; and Rondo has in turn criticized their leadership style.

Basketball-wise, there were plenty of questions going in about whether their individual styles of play would be a good fit, and the on-court results have been emphatically negative. It’s led to Rondo being benched at various points in favor of Michael Carter-Williams, and even that substitution still hasn’t yielded remarkably different results.

Take this botched 4-on-1 fast break against the Timberwolves on Sunday as a case in point. Now, let’s give credit where credit is due. Ricky Rubio is a solid defender who did a great job of getting into position, but let’s be real. Michael Carter-Williams screwed the pooch on this in royal fashion, and it’s the perfect microcosm for the Bulls’ season as a whole.