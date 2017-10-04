Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls were already expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and the recent buyout of Dwyane Wade did little to change that. In fact, the Bulls appear to be firmly in a rebuilding phase and, given that the team got rid of a legitimate All-Star in Jimmy Butler as recently as this summer, many fans of the team are not pleased with the general direction of the roster.

As a result, those same fans have centered their frustrations on the front office tandem of John Paxson and Gar Forman and it would be challenging to find a more polarizing situation between team and fan base. On cue, Bernstein And Goff Show on 670 The Score in Chicago reported on Tuesday that the Bulls are discussing a contract extension with Forman.

Chicago #Bulls sources tell the show that the team and GM Gar Forman are continuing discussions on a contract extension. — Bernstein & Goff (@Bernstein_Goff) October 3, 2017

The timing of this is… not ideal. Beyond the fact that the Bulls are expected to bad on the floor and were widely panned for the Butler transaction, this isn’t the first time that Forman and Paxson have been under the microscope for less than ideal reasons.

With that as the backdrop, the reactions to the potential of a contract extension were both hilarious and biting.