These Synchronized Handshakes Between The Bulls And Heat Prove We’re Living In The Matrix

11.27.17 1 hour ago

Sunday afternoon’s match-up between the Bulls and Heat was, at a glance, just another early season game between two lower-tier Eastern Conference teams. It was something to put on in the background as you do your post-holiday reconnaissance cleaning and get ready to get back to the grind this week.

The game itself wasn’t good. The first quarter ended with the score being 13-7 Chicago, with the two teams shooting a combined 6-for-43, and ended with a 100-93 Miami win. But then something very troubling happened. A tiny tear hidden in the fabric of our daily mundane existence may have revealed what we’ve suspected all along, i.e. that our entire reality is little more than a projection from the central processing unit of our alien overlords.

What else could explain this unexpected synchronization of supposedly disparate bodies on our celestial sphere?

