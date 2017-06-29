Jimmy Butler Learned He Got Traded While Playing Spades With Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony

06.29.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Mentioned in trade rumors for the last couple of years, Jimmy Butler was finally traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of the 2017 NBA Draft. The move allowed Butler to reunite with his former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, and Minnesota now adds a bonafide All-Star to a young and talented Timberwolves core of Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. For the Bulls, the deal signaled a move toward rebuilding and trying to set a solid plan for the future.

But while Butler is likely heading to a more promising future in Minnesota, the entirety of his career so far has been with the Bulls, which made the trade slightly bittersweet for the All-Star forward. Because of this, Butler posted a touching post on Instagram to Bulls fans as he thanked them for their support while he was in Chicago.

