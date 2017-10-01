Byron Scott Got Robbed For More Than $200,000 Worth Of Jewelry And Cash

10.01.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a while since Byron Scott has been in the NBA. The former Nets, Hornets, Cavaliers, and Lakers coach hasn’t coached in the NBA since Los Angeles fired him after Kobe Bryant’s retirement tour and replaced him with another former Laker, Luke Walton.

But Scott has long-standing ties to the city, where he was born and raised and currently works as a broadcast analyst. Additionally, Scott owns a home in Hermosa Beach.

Unfortunately, his home was burglarized over the weekend, and the robbers made off with more than $200,000 in jewels, watches, purses, and cash.

