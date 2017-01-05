And The NBA's Next Breakout Star Is

C.J. McCollum Isn’t Trying To Hear Criticism From An Injured Festus Ezeli

01.04.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments so far. After overachieving to an absurd degree last season, they entered the 2016-2017 campaign with heightened expectations, especially after a controversial free agency period when they signed several marginal players to enormous contracts.

Festus Ezeli was one of their more affordable acquisitions, but he’s yet to play a single game because of a nagging knee injury. To make matters worse, the team announced recently that he’ll likely undergo season-ending surgery. So you’ll have to forgive C.J. McCollum if he’s not interested in hearing Ezeli’s criticisms of the team’s well-documented struggles. Via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com:

After suffering a challenging, 115-107 loss to Milwaukee, Ezeli, in street clothes, addressed the team in the locker room with a stern speech centered on playing with urgency, sources told ESPN. Then two games later, after a crushing defeat in Memphis, Ezeli once again started giving a team speech, but he was cut short.

McCollum interrupted Ezeli in midsentence and told him that was enough, sources told ESPN. Portland was in the midst of an emotionally draining December, losing 11 of 13 games. Players were desperately pouring out every ounce of effort trying to change the trajectory of the season, and being lectured by someone who wasn’t even playing wasn’t received favorably.

There’s no doubt that it was well-intentioned, but Ezeli obviously should’ve known better than to try and ingratiate himself into a situation where he’s both the new guy on the team and perpetually sidelined with an injury. The Blazers have enough to worry about as it is without any additional interpersonal conflicts.

(ESPN.com; h/t Fox Sports)

TAGSC.J. McCollumFestus EzeliPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP