There have been recent reports that Kyrie Irving’s preferred destination for a trade is New York to play with Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks. The problem for the the Knicks in going out and acquiring Irving is that they have a general lack of assets to really entice the Cavaliers and match Cleveland’s high demands for their All-Star point guard.

The Cavs want a starting caliber player, a quality young asset on a rookie deal, and a future first round draft pick, per reports. The Suns are the team that most point to as the organization that can most easily make that happen, and Cleveland reportedly has a package in mind that they would say yes to, should the Suns provide it. Beyond Phoenix, it’s a bit trickier to find teams to meet Cleveland’s demands and the Knicks are not really on that list.

The only possible way for the Knicks to meet those demands would be to send Carmelo Anthony, this year’s first round pick Frank Ntilikina, and a future first to the Cavs, but there are two problems. One is that Cleveland reportedly has little interest in Anthony, who at this point is best playing the four, which is already the spot best kept by Kevin Love and LeBron James.