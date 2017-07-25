Getty Image

The New York Knicks are one of the preferred landing spots for Kyrie Irving and, as such, there has been a ton of speculation and conjecture as to what the team could offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade package. The obvious fit for what the Cavaliers want as value in return for Irving would be Kristaps Porzingis but, as many have noted, “challenge trades” of that sort don’t often occur in the NBA and focus has instead shifted to packages centered on Carmelo Anthony for the most part.

However, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News poured all kinds of cold water on the possibility that Irving could be acquired using an Anthony-centric package, simply because the Cavs don’t “have much interest” in such an idea.