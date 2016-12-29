Carmelo Anthony Got Ejected For Taking A Swing At Thabo Sefolosha

For some reason, Carmelo Anthony took a swing at Thabo Sefolosha on Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks star got ejected during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks after getting tied up underneath the hoop. Anthony and Sefolosha were battling for a rebound in the paint with 3:10 left in the second quarter when Melo connected with Sefolosha’s head and was called for a flagrant 2 foul.

Watch bottom left for what got Carmelo tossed. pic.twitter.com/aPebV9hl4J — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) December 29, 2016

Anthony appeared to have his left hand around Thabo’s neck, then swung his right hand wildly as the two went after Justin Holiday’s shot from behind the arc that missed the mark. I wouldn’t exactly call it a punch, but Anthony’s forearm definitely made contact with Thabo on the play.

Sefolosha seemed stunned by the contact, pausing for a moment before starting to go after Anthony as he backed away and looked to see if officials had noticed the play. They had, though, and Thabo didn’t attempt to get retribution on the wild swing.

Anthony was clearly not in a good mood after the ejection. He wouldn’t even give a fan some love as he left the floor.

Been Broke Before: A Love Story in Four Acts pic.twitter.com/26dxTnwGGV — One with the Force (@AminESPN) December 29, 2016

Sefolosha and Anthony were initially called for double technicals, but officials reviewed the film and changed the call, ejecting Anthony from the game.