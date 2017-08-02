Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors may have been eclipsed by Kyrie Irving trade rumors for some, but Anthony says his long summer is taking a toll on him. The New York Knick most likely to leave New York has been dogged by trade rumors for months, and after a long silence on the issue he’s admitted it’s been a difficult period.

Anthony spoke to the New York Post on Wednesday as he hosted The Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, and described where his head is at as the Knicks continue to mull his future.