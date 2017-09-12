Carmelo Anthony Is Furious With ESPN’s ‘Disrespect’ In Ranking Him Below Lonzo Ball

09.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony has had quite the summer, from the constant trade rumors that have yet to materialize into anything with the Houston Rockets to his now famous pickup games in New York that have attracted stars like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Chris Paul, and more.

Hoodie Melo has become a phenomenon and, while at 33 years old he’s surely exiting his prime, he appears to be motivated and in excellent shape coming into this season. In case he needed any added motivation, Anthony got it on Tuesday when ESPN, as part of their NBA Rank series, revealed that the Knicks’ star has plummeted to 64th in their annual ranking of the best players in the NBA.

That comes in one spot below rookie Lonzo Ball, who has yet to step foot on an NBA floor, and when Melo caught wind of his new ranking — the lowest of his career — he posted to Instagram with a message blasting ESPN.

