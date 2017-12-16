Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony will make his not-so-long-awaited return to New York City on Saturday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit his old stomping grounds to play the Knicks. This will be Melo’s first game in New York since the Knicks traded him to the Thunder back in September.

There has been a steady stream of speculation over the last week regarding what kind of reception Anthony will receive when he makes his return to Madison Square Garden. His relationship with the Knicks organization has always been complicated, particularly during the Phil Jackson era. It wasn’t just Anthony vs. the organization, though, as many Knicks fans weren’t so fond of Anthony’s on-court work regardless of his clash with the front office. It’s going to be a fascinating night.

Kristaps Porzingis gave his two cents on the matter, even though he’s currently listed as day-to-day with a knee injury and could miss Anthony’s return altogether. Porzingis has remained consistent in defense of Anthony over the years and is hopeful that Knicks fans show their former star some love on Saturday.