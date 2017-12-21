Getty Image

Who could have predicted that meditation was one of the many ways to show the decline of the relationship between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony?

Neither Jackson nor Anthony are part of the New York Knicks anymore, but the unique disintegration of their relationship is still a major story for the team despite their departures. And one story hidden in a story from ESPN’s Ian Begley says that Anthony would fall asleep during meditation sessions Jackson had with the team.

Going the extra mile to get a competitive advantage over others is nothing new in sports, and Jackson clearly thought meditation is the answer. But if you don’t take it seriously, you can end up, well, snoozing. And that’s apparently exactly what happened.