Carmelo Anthony‘s time in New York is over, but it’s clear that the newest Oklahoma City Thunder is going to miss the Big Apple. Anthony was traded to Oklahoma City on Saturday in a move that finally ends his long, strange tenure with the New York Knicks.

Anthony’s exit from New York has felt inevitable for months, but it’s also clear that he didn’t want to leave the city at all. The point guard penned a letter to the city that he published on his website on Monday.

Entitled “Dear New York” it describes the relationship he’s had with New York both before he became an NBA player and after, when he returned to the city as a Knick.

“From the day I first met you, I knew we were meant to be together,” Anthony began. “It was love at first sight.”