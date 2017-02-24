Carmelo Anthony Has No Idea What The Knicks Are Trying To Do

Getty Image

Thursday’s NBA trade deadline came and went, and after all the dust settled the New York Knicks looked exactly as they did prior to the All-Star break. For all the efforts of Phil Jackson to push Carmelo Anthony out of town and try to send Derrick Rose to the Timberwolves, the Knicks were among the many teams that did nothing at the 3 p.m. deadline.

It was clear by the All-Star break that nothing would be happening with Anthony and his no-trade clause, and there wasn’t even so much as a whiff of a rumor about conversations involving him all week leading up to the deadline. The efforts to unload Rose on the Timberwolves stalled out late and even a last ditch effort to do a point guard swap and take on just Ricky Rubio failed to materialize. The lack of moves by the 23-35 Knicks was disappointing to fans and also a bit confounding to the players.

Anthony spoke with ESPN New York’s Ian Begley after the deadline, and noted that he had no idea what the Knicks front office was trying to do when asked if he understood management’s vision for the future.