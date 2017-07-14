Getty Image

The Knicks have been trying to trade Carmelo Anthony for a full year, as Phil Jackson spent a ton of time and effort trying to antagonize Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause to no avail. With Jackson gone, Anthony trade talks have reportedly continued, but there was optimism that Anthony would be willing to accept a trade should they work a deal out with the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, having signed Anthony’s good friend Chris Paul, make sense as an enticing option for Anthony from a comfort and competition standpoint. Last we heard, the two teams were discussing multiple options for a trade, including some deals with as many as four teams involved.

However, on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that all discussions about an Anthony trade have been “paused,” including talks with Houston and Cleveland.

Story posting soon with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Houston and Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

This comes on the heels of reports that the Knicks were deep in discussions to hire Kings assistant GM Scott Perry as their new GM, with the two sides just trying to work out compensation to go to Sacramento. It would make sense that talks would be put on hold until the new general manager is in place, because he will likely want to have a say in what assets come and go in a trade.

So, for now, Knicks and Rockets fans hoping for a resolution on an Anthony trade will need to continue waiting as the Knicks front office shuffles responsibilities around with the potential new hire. How Perry wants to handle Anthony’s situation will be his first significant move as general manager, should they complete the hire, and what he’s able to do as far as giving New York cap relief or acquiring some kind of assets for Anthony will be the first test in a difficult situation.