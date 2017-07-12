A Carmelo Anthony Trade To The Rockets Could Involve Up To Four Teams

The Knicks have punted on trying to find a new general manager after failing to come to terms with former Cavs’ boss David Griffin, instead choosing to let Steve Mills run the show this offseason. Mills’ top priority is to get rid of Carmelo Anthony, who has two years left on his deal.

The difficulty in making a trade involving Anthony is finding a suitable offer while also finding a team that Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause for. As of now, the only team that seems to be able to meet both of those criteria is the Houston Rockets. With Chris Paul now on board, Anthony is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause to play with his good friend (and James Harden). Now it’s a matter of figuring out what pieces go back to the Knicks in return for Anthony.

To clear room for Anthony, the Rockets likely have to move Ryan Anderson and his massive contract, but for a Knicks team looking at a rebuild in their immediate future, he doesn’t really fit as an asset and he wouldn’t provide any real cap relief from Anthony’s deal. So, the two sides have to figure out how to get the Knicks something back in return that isn’t Anderson, meaning other teams could be involved.

