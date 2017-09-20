Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is, my stars, still a member of the New York Knicks. Do the Knicks know? Has someone told them? Someone should probably tell them.

We’re getting close to the second straight season the Knicks officially begin in chaos. Last year, it was Derrick Rose’s trial and lots of other weirdness that cut the strings on the season before it ever began. Now, Kristaps Porzingis’ general frustration with the franchise and the pending departure of Anthony look primed to set the Knicks askew before they ever get the opportunity to rise the the glorious mediocrity of the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

But there’s still a faint chance that Anthony does get shipped out of town before the Knicks start their preseason media availability and things get truly weird for everyone involved. In fact, there’s some talk from Melo’s camp that the guard still thinks something could happen before he has to associate with the franchise in a professional manner.