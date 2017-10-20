Carmelo Anthony Declared ‘No More Knicks Talk’ After His Thunder Debut

10.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony says he’s finally done with the New York Knicks. It might be tough to move past your former team when they’re the opponent on opening night, but now that it’s over Anthony wants to put his Knicks days behind him.

That means talking about the team that traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly before the start of training camp, too. Anthony told reporters on Thursday after the Thunder’s opening night win over his former team that he won’t be answering follow-ups about the fate of the team that seemed desperate to get rid of him this year.

“That chapter’s closed. That chapter’s closed. No more Knicks talk,” Anthony told ESPN. “We can just focus on the Thunder and moving forward and what we have to do as a team and organization. I can say that chapter’s closed.”

