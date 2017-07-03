Carmelo Anthony Will Now Reportedly Consider Waiving His No-Trade Clause For Two Teams

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.03.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

For the past year, Carmelo Anthony has been kicked around by the Knicks organization, namely former team president Phil Jackson,, who spent much of the 2016-17 season trashing Anthony to the media in an effort to drive him out of New York. Those efforts failed and ultimately it was Jackson that found himself fired, largely because of his crusade to get Anthony off of the team by any means necessary.

Now, with Jackson gone and general manager Steve Mills back in charge of the Knicks’ front office, the focus of the Knicks continues to be unloading Anthony, but going about it in a somewhat more diplomatic manner. That approach seems to be enough to make Anthony reconsider his hard line stance for the past year-plus that he will not waive his no-trade clause (ironically, the one that was given to him by Jackson).

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony now has two teams on his list of possible destinations that he would waive his no-trade clause to get to: the Rockets and the Cavaliers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSHouston RocketsNBA Free Agency 2017NEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP