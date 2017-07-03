Getty Image

For the past year, Carmelo Anthony has been kicked around by the Knicks organization, namely former team president Phil Jackson,, who spent much of the 2016-17 season trashing Anthony to the media in an effort to drive him out of New York. Those efforts failed and ultimately it was Jackson that found himself fired, largely because of his crusade to get Anthony off of the team by any means necessary.

Now, with Jackson gone and general manager Steve Mills back in charge of the Knicks’ front office, the focus of the Knicks continues to be unloading Anthony, but going about it in a somewhat more diplomatic manner. That approach seems to be enough to make Anthony reconsider his hard line stance for the past year-plus that he will not waive his no-trade clause (ironically, the one that was given to him by Jackson).

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony now has two teams on his list of possible destinations that he would waive his no-trade clause to get to: the Rockets and the Cavaliers.