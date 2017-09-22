Carmelo Anthony Is Expected To Start The Season With The Knicks, After All

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
09.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The talk about Carmelo Anthony finally leaving the Knicks appears to have been overblown. Despite some cautious optimism from his team and a flurry of rumors that he could be traded before Knicks media day on Monday, it seems many are finally resigned to let him appear in a Knicks uniform at that event and, well, just see what happens.

There was some talk Thursday that Anthony would even accept a trade to Portland if the Knicks and Houston Rockets couldn’t figure out a deal. One reporter at ESPN even thought a deal had a “very good chance” of happening over the weekend.

But on Friday, Knicks president Steve Mills was asked about Carmelo and it sounds a lot like Carmelo’s coming to New York on Monday to hang out for a bit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP