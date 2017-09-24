Getty Image

For the second time this summer the Thunder came out of seemingly nowhere to stun the NBA and acquire a superstar in a trade. After already dealing for Paul George in June, Oklahoma City shipped Enes Kanter to New York in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony isn’t what he once was, but the move was another strong statement to both Russell Westbrook and Paul George that they are committed to making moves and trying to keep both players happy and around long term. While the Thunder once again swooped in to snag a player after not being included in reported trade rumors, teams like the Rockets, Cavs, and Blazers were left hanging.

According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, like with Paul George and Indiana, the Knicks wanted to get Melo out of the Eastern Conference and thus were not as demanding in working with the Thunder as with other potential trade partners in the East, namely the Cavs.