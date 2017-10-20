Carmelo Anthony Thinks Kristaps Porzingis Needs To Embrace Being ‘The Unicorn’ In New York

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
10.20.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony says he’s done talking about the New York Knicks, but he does have some good advice for Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony embraced his mythical side after his new side, the Oklahoma City Thunder, beat his former team to open the 2017 season on Thursday night. Anthony scored 22 points and the work-in-progress triumvirate of Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook appeared to take positive steps against the hapless Knicks.

But one New York player did shine like a mythical creature, and Anthony said the key for Porzingis moving forward is to embrace his “unicorn” status and become the franchise player many in New York hope he is.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYKristaps PorzingisNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP