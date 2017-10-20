Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony says he’s done talking about the New York Knicks, but he does have some good advice for Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony embraced his mythical side after his new side, the Oklahoma City Thunder, beat his former team to open the 2017 season on Thursday night. Anthony scored 22 points and the work-in-progress triumvirate of Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook appeared to take positive steps against the hapless Knicks.

But one New York player did shine like a mythical creature, and Anthony said the key for Porzingis moving forward is to embrace his “unicorn” status and become the franchise player many in New York hope he is.