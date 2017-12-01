Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling right now, below .500 and getting mad at their current plight. But for Carmelo Anthony, mad is enough.

Anthony, who joined the team shortly before training camp thanks to a trade from the New York Knicks, is new to the scene in Oklahoma City. Alongside fellow newcomer Paul George, the All-Star forward is trying to make it work with Thunder veteran and reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook.

Melo has said the team is mad about its current struggles, which he thinks is better than the team being frustrated and moping around. But when he was asked if some type of change to the team’s starting lineup was needed to figure things out, he balked angrily.