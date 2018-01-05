Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together a convincing win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, with a strong second-half performance locking up the road win.

It was also a good night for each member of the Thunder’s Big Three: Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, with 29 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. That’s standard operating procedure for the Thunder, I suppose, but Paul George (31 points) and Carmelo Anthony (22 points) also had big nights.

It was a strong road performance worthy of celebration, which is why when Anthony was getting interviewed live on TV after the 127-117 win, Westbrook decided to have a little fun with his Thunder teammate. The problem is, the water he decided to have fun with seems to be a bit too cold.