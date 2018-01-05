Carmelo Anthony Had A NSFW Outburst On Live TV Thanks To Russell Westbrook

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Carmelo Anthony
01.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together a convincing win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, with a strong second-half performance locking up the road win.

It was also a good night for each member of the Thunder’s Big Three: Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, with 29 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. That’s standard operating procedure for the Thunder, I suppose, but Paul George (31 points) and Carmelo Anthony (22 points) also had big nights.

It was a strong road performance worthy of celebration, which is why when Anthony was getting interviewed live on TV after the 127-117 win, Westbrook decided to have a little fun with his Thunder teammate. The problem is, the water he decided to have fun with seems to be a bit too cold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP