Getty Image

For the second time this offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seemingly come out of nowhere to make a trade that brought a superstar to town. This time, that star is Carmelo Anthony, who the Thunder acquired in a deal that sent Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a draft pick to the Big Apple.

While there were reports that Anthony was open to getting traded to the Thunder, this is still a move that seemingly came out of left field, as Houston and Cleveland seemed to be the two teams that had pole position in the race to land the 10-time All-Star.

Because of that, the move came a shock to the basketball world, as NBA players took to Twitter to let everyone know they were stunned by this turn of events.