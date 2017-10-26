Getty Image

The Thunder faced the Pacers on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City for their first of two meetings this season. It was the first chance for former Pacers star Paul George to square off with his former team, as well as lesser reunions from Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City cruised to a 114-96 victory, which came as little surprise, but what was how poorly Paul George played. Foul trouble limited George to playing 19 minutes before getting his sixth foul and having to exit the game, and he only managed 10 points and one rebound in his brief time on the court.

Luckily for George, his two star teammates picked him up with Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook both scoring 28 points, with the latter notching his second triple-double of the season. After the game, Anthony caught up with the crew over at NBA TV and made fun of George’s “no-show” performance against his former squad.