Carmelo Anthony Made Fun Of Paul George For Being ‘A No-Show’ Against His Former Team

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
10.26.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The Thunder faced the Pacers on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City for their first of two meetings this season. It was the first chance for former Pacers star Paul George to square off with his former team, as well as lesser reunions from Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City cruised to a 114-96 victory, which came as little surprise, but what was how poorly Paul George played. Foul trouble limited George to playing 19 minutes before getting his sixth foul and having to exit the game, and he only managed 10 points and one rebound in his brief time on the court.

Luckily for George, his two star teammates picked him up with Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook both scoring 28 points, with the latter notching his second triple-double of the season. After the game, Anthony caught up with the crew over at NBA TV and made fun of George’s “no-show” performance against his former squad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP