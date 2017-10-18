Carmelo Anthony Says Phil Jackson Would’ve Traded Him For ‘A Bag Of Chips’

Carmelo Anthony was finally traded late in the offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder, mercifully ending his year in limbo with the New York Knicks. From the start of last season, former Knicks president Phil Jackson tried everything he could to push Anthony out.

Jackson repeatedly dogged Anthony to the media in an effort to make him want to waive his no-trade, which backfired and led Anthony to dig his heels in. Eventually, Jackson’s insistence on trying to get rid of Anthony led him to be fired by James Dolan, but the damage was done.

Anthony by then wanted out and had given the Knicks his list of teams he’d be willing to go to, which was, for awhile, just Houston. With training camp looming, Anthony expanded that list to include the Thunder and now he’s part of a new “Big 3” with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

