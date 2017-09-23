Carmelo Anthony Is Spearheading Relief Efforts For Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Victims

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
09.22.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

The island of Puerto Rico has been devastated in recent days by Hurricane Maria, a Category-5 storm that left at least 38 people dead and nearly 3.5 million others without electricity.

The flooding has reached catastrophic levels in some areas, and on Friday, officials warned that a major dam in the northern part of the territory was on the brink of collapse, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for approximately 70,000 nearby residents.

Numerous athletes and celebrities have been spearheading relief efforts, and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony – who is half Puerto Rican – is chief among them. Melo announced on Friday that he was donating $50,000 to the cause and made an impassioned plea for fans to chip in and do their part.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYhurricane mariaNEW YORK KNICKSPUERTO RICO

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 11 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP