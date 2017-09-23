Getty Image

The island of Puerto Rico has been devastated in recent days by Hurricane Maria, a Category-5 storm that left at least 38 people dead and nearly 3.5 million others without electricity.

The flooding has reached catastrophic levels in some areas, and on Friday, officials warned that a major dam in the northern part of the territory was on the brink of collapse, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for approximately 70,000 nearby residents.

Numerous athletes and celebrities have been spearheading relief efforts, and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony – who is half Puerto Rican – is chief among them. Melo announced on Friday that he was donating $50,000 to the cause and made an impassioned plea for fans to chip in and do their part.