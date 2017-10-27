Getty Image

Patience is the word of the moment in the NBA. The opening weeks are a transition time for nearly every team trying to figure things out on the court. And no team has more at stake in these opening weeks than the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell Westbrook‘s vessel for domination looks very different this year, with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony on the roster. It’s a big transition for the Thunder, and especially for Westbrook, who had to do it all last season to the tune of historic numbers.

But Anthony isn’t worried about how the trio will shake out. In fact, he’s told Westbrook that he wants him playing close to how he played last season when he set the league on fire.