Carmelo Anthony’s Son Pushed Him To Accept A Trade To The Thunder

10.18.17

Carmelo Anthony’s trade to the Thunder last month came as a shocking development, considering Oklahoma City had never been rumored to be on Anthony’s shortlist of destinations for which he’d waive his no-trade clause. Until the first report came out that a deal had been agreed upon, Anthony’s list had Houston (the preferred team from the start) and had expanded to include Cleveland and possibly Portland.

It wasn’t the first time the Thunder had swooped in to make a blockbuster deal this summer, having already done so with Paul George and Indiana. However, George did not have a no-trade clause and while he seems happy in OKC, there weren’t many that anticipated Anthony would want to head to America’s heartland.

By all accounts, Anthony wanted to stay relatively close to New York, be in a major city, or, at the least, play with his friends. So, when he accepted a deal to the Thunder, it came as a surprise to some, although playing with George and Russell Westbrook is certainly appealing to anyone.

