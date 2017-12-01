Getty Image

You know how parents like to say “I’m not angry, I’m disappointed” whenever they want to want to make one of their children feel as awful as humanly possible? Well, Carmelo Anthony is not taking that approach with the Oklahoma City Thunder right now. The veteran forward sees a bunch of angry teammates, and in a way, that’s not a bad thing.

The Thunder, which added Carmelo Anthony and Paul George to Russell Westbrook over the summer, currently sit at 8-12 on the year. For a team that came into the season with championship aspirations, being 8.5 games behind the first-play Rockets is not exactly inspiring. What is even worse is that the Thunder just look awful, which is not what you would expect for a team with three stars.

In Anthony’s eyes, this has led to an angry team. The anger stems from the simple fact that his teammates are competitive and do not want to settle for not being the best team they can be.