Carmelo Anthony may not be in his prime anymore but his acquisition by the Oklahoma City Thunder still generated quite a reaction around the NBA world. While he is likely the No. 3 option for his new team, Anthony laughed off the notion that there was any thought to him coming off the bench in an Olympic-like role and Thunder head coach Billy Donovan plainly stated on Tuesday that the former New York Knick will be starting at the power forward spot.
Anthony will slot in between Steven Adams and Paul George in Oklahoma City’s frontcourt and, frankly, that makes a ton of sense. However, fans of the New York Knicks (and even the organization itself) often wanted Anthony to play more power forward in recent years and, at least at times, he was seen as resistant to that idea.
Now, though, Anthony is ready to make the permanent switch, saying he has “no problem with playing the 4” and that he will “actually embrace” the move.
