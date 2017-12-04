Carmelo Anthony Had The Worst Consecutive Scoring Games Of His Career

Carmelo Anthony has been very good at basketball for a very long time. Anthony famously led Syracuse to a national championship in his only college season before landing as the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and the youngster hit the ground running, averaging 21.0 points per game as a rookie for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, the now-33-year-old future Hall of Fame forward has averaged 20-plus points per game in all 14 seasons of his NBA career, even amid some scrutiny about his recent level of performance in his final seasons with the Knicks.

Upon arrival in Oklahoma City this summer, it was widely expected that Anthony would take a step back offensively, if only due to the presence of both Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the same roster. Still, he averaged 19.7 points per game (on 16.7 field goal attempts per game) over his first 19 contests with the Thunder and Anthony wasn’t exactly yearning for offensive opportunities.

In the same breath, though, the Thunder have really struggled at times, including a losing spell that included five defeats in six games before a recent win over the Timberwolves broke that drought. In that particular game, Anthony scored only nine points and, while that was not necessarily a crazy hiccup, he followed that up by scoring exactly nine points again in a win over the Spurs on Sunday evening.

