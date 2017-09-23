Oklahoma City Is The Winner Of The Carmelo Anthony Trade Sweepstakes

Getty Image

A Carmelo Anthony trade happened this weekend after all.

For the second time this summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder swooped in to acquire a coveted trading chip. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Thunder acquired the Knicks point guard, a surprise team emerging from the pack to rescue Anthony from New York before the team’s media day kicks off the season on Monday.

Many believed it would be Houston or bust for Anthony, who desperately wanted to play with Chris Paul and James Harden on the Rockets. But as the reality that Anthony could actually have to show up to Madison Square Garden on Monday morning wearing orange and blue became clear, both sides clearly expanded their potential trade talks. And so, days before the Knicks could have started their season off with weirdness for the second straight year, they finally get a deal done.