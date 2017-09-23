The Cavs Are Reportedly Back In The Mix To Land Carmelo Anthony

#LeBron James #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony
09.22.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks as training camp nears, but as of Friday evening, there could be some momentum building for his escape. In fact, Anthony’s list of potential teams has reportedly expanded, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the mix alongside the Houston Rockets.

Anthony’s preferred destination, at least in recent days, has been the Rockets, in an effort to join James Harden and Chris Paul. However, Wojnarowski’s reporting also indicates that Anthony’s camp has “an expectation” of a trade before the season, and it could produce tension as Monday’s Media Day festivities approach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSHouston RocketsLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 11 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP