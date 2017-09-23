The Cavs Are Reportedly Back In The Mix To Land Carmelo Anthony

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks as training camp nears, but as of Friday evening, there could be some momentum building for his escape. In fact, Anthony’s list of potential teams has reportedly expanded, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the mix alongside the Houston Rockets.

Story filed to ESPN: Carmelo Anthony has expanded the list of teams with which he'd accept a trade — including the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Anthony’s preferred destination, at least in recent days, has been the Rockets, in an effort to join James Harden and Chris Paul. However, Wojnarowski’s reporting also indicates that Anthony’s camp has “an expectation” of a trade before the season, and it could produce tension as Monday’s Media Day festivities approach.