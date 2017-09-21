Getty Image

The never-ending saga of “Will Carmelo Anthony get traded?” has been lingering on the fringes of the NBA offseason since the Knicks last played a game. The ordeal has lasted so long that Kyrie Irving was apparently happy with the Cavaliers when these rumblings about Carmelo Anthony heated up in earnest — Kyrie is now in Boston after requesting a trade.

However, Carmelo hasn’t let the drama drag him down choosing instead to grow out his hair and don a hoodie and start dissecting anyone in front of him on the court this summer. The man known as Hoodie Melo was so dominant this summer that 2K Studios gave him his own rating and deemed the only man more dangerous on the court was a Smiling Kawhi Leonard.

That said, the long standing expectation has been that Carmelo will eventually be taking his talent to Houston to join James Harden and Chris Paul to form an offensive juggernaut that would only be rivaled by Warriors. To help spur this on in some fashion Chance Cox, an 18-year old from Houston, has tweeted out that if Melo was traded to Houston by next Tuesday that he’d buy anyone who retweeted him a copy of ‘NBA 2K18’.