NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Carmelo Anthony And The Knicks Seem Destined For A Messy Breakup

01.15.17 10 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

If you listened to what Dwyane Wade said about Carmelo Anthony earlier this week, you’d think that the Knicks’ forward would end up retiring a Knicks. Based on what Wade had to say, Anthony wants to spend the rest of his career in the Big Apple.

There’s just one problem: Wade’s quotes don’t consider how Anthony would react if the team didn’t want him anymore. That would throw a bit of a monkey wrench into Anthony’s plan to stay in New York, and based on a quote he gave on Sunday, he’s prepared to discuss a trade if that’s the case.

Anthony also specified that he has not waived his no-trade clause, which he would need to do if the team wanted to move him.

