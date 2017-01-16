Carmelo Anthony And The Knicks Seem Destined For A Messy Breakup

USA TODAY Sports

If you listened to what Dwyane Wade said about Carmelo Anthony earlier this week, you’d think that the Knicks’ forward would end up retiring a Knicks. Based on what Wade had to say, Anthony wants to spend the rest of his career in the Big Apple.

There’s just one problem: Wade’s quotes don’t consider how Anthony would react if the team didn’t want him anymore. That would throw a bit of a monkey wrench into Anthony’s plan to stay in New York, and based on a quote he gave on Sunday, he’s prepared to discuss a trade if that’s the case.

Carmelo: "If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Anthony also specified that he has not waived his no-trade clause, which he would need to do if the team wanted to move him.