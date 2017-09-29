Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony finally has a new team, and it seems like he’s pretty thrilled to be off the New York Knicks. Leaving New York is reason enough to be excited for Melo, but he does walk into a pretty interesting situation in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were certainly not Melo’s first pick for a new team, though. He was heavily invested in finding a way to get to Houston, while the Cavaliers were also a target for the forward. Melo himself said a trade to Houston fell through at the last minute, and there was talk of both he and Paul George landing in Cleveland around draft day.

But both of those trades fell through, and now both he and George will play in Oklahoma City. Now wearing his hoodie in Oklahoma, Anthony was asked why he decided the Thunder could be an option for him and he answered frankly about the reasons why he choose his teams in the past.