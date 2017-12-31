Mark Wahlberg Wants To Direct And Act In A Film He’s Producing About Caron Butler

#Mark Wahlberg
12.31.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Caron Butler has led a fascinating life, to the point where well-known Hollywood figure Mark Wahlberg has been in the mix to produce a film about his life for quite some time. However, word broke from TMZ this week that Wahlberg is “very passionate” about Butler’s story to the point that he actually wants to direct the film, in addition to acting as both the producer and an actor.

On the heels of that story breaking, Butler seemingly added a stamp of approval on Twitter with a less than subtle gesture.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg
TAGSCARON BUTLERMARK WAHLBERG

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP