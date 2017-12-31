Getty Image

Caron Butler has led a fascinating life, to the point where well-known Hollywood figure Mark Wahlberg has been in the mix to produce a film about his life for quite some time. However, word broke from TMZ this week that Wahlberg is “very passionate” about Butler’s story to the point that he actually wants to direct the film, in addition to acting as both the producer and an actor.

On the heels of that story breaking, Butler seemingly added a stamp of approval on Twitter with a less than subtle gesture.