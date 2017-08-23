Getty Image

Kyrie Irving in a Boston Celtics jersey might be jarring to NBA fans for a long time. But could you imagine Irving in a Golden State Warriors jersey? It turns out that very idea was floated by Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman.

An article published Wednesday on The Undefeated indicates that Altman was clearly interested in securing the future of the franchise with this trade. That meant trying to get a mix of future prospects and talent that’s good enough to win now, which could entice LeBron James into staying past the final year of his contract.

One move the Cavaliers GM apparently made was to call up the rival Golden State Warriors to see if Klay Thompson is available.