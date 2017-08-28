The Cavaliers Might Not Have Asked The Celtics For More Assets In The Kyrie Irving Trade, Yet

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.28.17 42 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

We are now six days removed from what everyone thought was the completion of the Kyrie Irving trade between the Celtics and Cavaliers, but there are still rumors swirling about potential holdups to the deal surrounding Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury and his physical with Cleveland.

The Cavs had Thomas in on Friday for his physical, and reportedly had bigger concerns about his hip than they originally anticipated. Over the weekend, the Cavs reportedly planned a call with the Celtics to discuss the trade package and potentially reworking the deal to adjust for the severity of Thomas’ injury.

There have been reports that Cleveland plans to start renegotiations with a request for one of Boston’s young stars, while the Celtics have reportedly dug their heels in and will not give up more than a future second round pick in order to make the deal happen. While all of these reports have come out from both camps about what possibly could be requested or denied, the Cavs apparently still haven’t put in a call to Boston making a formal request for more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP