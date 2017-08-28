USA TODAY Sports

We are now six days removed from what everyone thought was the completion of the Kyrie Irving trade between the Celtics and Cavaliers, but there are still rumors swirling about potential holdups to the deal surrounding Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury and his physical with Cleveland.

The Cavs had Thomas in on Friday for his physical, and reportedly had bigger concerns about his hip than they originally anticipated. Over the weekend, the Cavs reportedly planned a call with the Celtics to discuss the trade package and potentially reworking the deal to adjust for the severity of Thomas’ injury.

There have been reports that Cleveland plans to start renegotiations with a request for one of Boston’s young stars, while the Celtics have reportedly dug their heels in and will not give up more than a future second round pick in order to make the deal happen. While all of these reports have come out from both camps about what possibly could be requested or denied, the Cavs apparently still haven’t put in a call to Boston making a formal request for more.