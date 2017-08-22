Getty Image

Could the Kyrie Irving trade saga come to an end in a way that could shift the balance of power in the Eastern Conference? According to Shams Chanaria of The Vertical, it’s possible, and the Boston Celtics may end up being the team that wins the sweepstakes for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star point guard.

This would be big on its own, but according to Charania, the Celtics are willing to move their own star point guard in a deal that would send Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland.