The Cavs Are Reportedly Still Trying To Get Another Pick Out Of Boston For Kyrie Irving

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.30.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not ready to call it quits in their pursuit of more assets from the Celtics in return for Kyrie Irving. After a false alarm earlier in the evening that the deal was pretty much done by way of a mistyped graphic, Cleveland is reportedly still looking to get Boston to give up more after Isaiah Thomas’ physical.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, Cleveland is still engaging Boston in talks and wants another first round pick to be added to the deal.

Boston has three future first round picks aside from their own in the 2018 Lakers pick, which is almost assuredly off the table, and the 2019 Grizzlies and Clippers first round picks. Earlier in the week, Boston reportedly wouldn’t go beyond adding a future second round pick to the deal, and with the deadline rapidly approaching for this deal to get done, it remains unfinished and in jeopardy.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

