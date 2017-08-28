Getty Image

The Kyrie Irving trade saga continues, five days after the original agreement between the Cavaliers and Celtics was first reached that would send Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick. The trade hit a snag when the Cavs finally got Thomas in for his physical and realized his hip injury was more concerning than originally thought.

After the physical, Cleveland has reportedly reached back out to Boston in an effort to get more out of the Celtics since Thomas’ apparent value is diminished by his hip problem. Boston has alleged that they told Cleveland everything regarding Thomas’ situation, meaning they will likely fight the request for more and there is a slim chance that the deal ends up being voided.

However, both teams have reason to want to complete the deal, as both now have strained relationships with their since traded point guards, so it’s hard to figure out where the leverage lies in the situation. According to the latest SportsCenter report from Sunday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are hoping to leverage Boston out of one of their young stars, while Boston is rebuffing the idea (as transcribed by NESN).