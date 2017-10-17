We Simulated The Cavs-Celtics Season Opener On ‘NBA 2K18’ To Find Out If Kyrie Irving Can Get Revenge

#NBA Jumpstart #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.17.17 47 mins ago 2 Comments

NBA 2K

The NBA season is starting off with maybe its most intriguing game of the 2017-18 campaign, as Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even beyond the obvious “Kyrie vs. Cleveland” subplot, this will match up will feature the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, both of which underwent major roster changes during the offseason to some extent.

But if you can’t watch the game for whatever reason, don’t worry. We simulated the entire thing on NBA 2K18 to try and figure out what would happen before it ever tipped off.

The mission: Simulate a full, 48-minute matchup. The teams: Cleveland and Boston. The outcome: Watch the entire thing right here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGNBA 2K18NBA Jumpstart

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP