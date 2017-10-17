NBA 2K

The NBA season is starting off with maybe its most intriguing game of the 2017-18 campaign, as Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even beyond the obvious “Kyrie vs. Cleveland” subplot, this will match up will feature the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, both of which underwent major roster changes during the offseason to some extent.

But if you can’t watch the game for whatever reason, don’t worry. We simulated the entire thing on NBA 2K18 to try and figure out what would happen before it ever tipped off.

The mission: Simulate a full, 48-minute matchup. The teams: Cleveland and Boston. The outcome: Watch the entire thing right here.