The Cavaliers and Knicks played in one of the most thrilling games of the early NBA season on Monday night, which isn’t a sentence I expected to write a month ago. The Knicks jumped out to a 20-point lead and appeared ready to cruise to a second win over Cleveland in the first month of the season, but then Kyle Korver and LeBron James showed up to light up the fourth quarter and drag the Cavs back into the game.

A stepback three from LeBron over Kristaps Porzingis was the dagger, and the Cavs escaped their excursion to Madison Square Garden with a win and moved back to .500 on the season at 7-7.

After the game, a number of Cavaliers took to social media to revel in the comeback victory and also send a bit of a message to the doubters out there who questioned the team’s chemistry and ability earlier in the season. How? By calling back to LeBron’s strange and extremely ambiguous Instagram post of the Arthur fist meme with pictures of a happy Arthur the aardvark and captions of “mood.”