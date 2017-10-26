Getty Image

The 2018 Brooklyn Nets‘ first-round draft pick will undoubtedly go down in history as the most infamous draft selection of all-time. From the way the Celtics acquired that pick from Brooklyn in the first place, to how it was shipped off to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade, to how the Cavaliers are already potentially shopping it in order to bolster their NBA Championship hopes, that 2018 draft pick has been an NBA talking point for what feels like forever. There will never be another pick with that much baggage behind it.

It’s such a silly NBA thing, too. You’ve got to be an NBA diehard to appreciate its absurdity, but when you can say something as vague as ‘the Brooklyn pick’ and everyone knows exactly what you’re talking about, and the lineage behind it, you know you’ve hit on something special. We’re going to miss The Brooklyn Pick when it’s gone.

For a long time, The Brooklyn Pick represented a ticket the NBA’s next big star. It was a placeholder for Marvin Bagley, or Michael Porter, or Luke Doncic, because the Brooklyn Nets had so little talent, coupled with no cap space and no draft picks. They were an NBA wasteland.