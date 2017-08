Getty Image

We’ve slipped into August and Kyrie Irving still remains on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. LeBron James might still be sending cryptic tweets and Instagram videos, but some are starting to wonder: can the Cavs keep this thing together after all?

According to Ric Bucher at Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers themselves are still holding out hope that things can be rectified with Kyrie Irving and a trade doesn’t need to happen.